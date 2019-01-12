Fuel prices witness uptick in Delhi, Mumbai

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued to rise for the fourth consecutive day, as the Indian Oil Corporation announced a fresh revision of prices on Saturday.

In the national capital, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 69.26 and Rs 63.10 per litre, respectively. While petrol price witnessed a hike of 19 paise, diesel has gotten costlier by 29 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 74.91 and Rs 66.04 per litre respectively on Saturday with a rise of 10 paise and 31 paise, respectively.

The fresh increase comes after crude oil rates edged higher on Thursday, supported by comments from the US Federal Reserve chairman, but gains were capped as optimism surrounding US-China trade talks faded. Earlier, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country was due to the depreciation in the value of the Indian Rupee against the dollar.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12-01-2019) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in Delhi Rs.69.07 Rs.68.88 0.19 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.71.20 Rs.71.01 0.19 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.74.72 Rs.74.53 0.19 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.71.67 Rs.71.47 0.20 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.70.45 Rs.70.33 0.12 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.70.27 Rs.70.12 0.15 Petrol price in Noida Rs.69.22 Rs.69.15 0.07 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.69.11 Rs.68.91 0.20 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.69.20 Rs.68.84 0.36 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.66.15 Rs.65.49 0.66 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.69.95 Rs.69.73 0.22 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.71.34 Rs.71.14 0.20 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.72.10 Rs.71.91 0.19 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.68.20 Rs.67.90 0.30 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.65.32 Rs.65.14 0.18 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.69.46 Rs.69.45 0.01 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.66.92 Rs.66.59 0.33 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.72.50 Rs.72.30 0.20 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.68.64 Rs.68.38 0.26 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.73.27 Rs.73.07 0.20 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.65.43 Rs.59.18 6.25 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.63.09 Rs.62.92 0.17 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.69.72 Rs.69.79 -0.07 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.70.58 Rs.70.40 0.18 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.74.06 Rs.73.85 0.21 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.67.71 Rs.67.53 0.18 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.60.09 Rs.68.86 -8.77 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.61.77 Rs.61.60 0.17 Petrol price in Patna Rs.73.22 Rs.73.04 0.18 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.59.83 Rs.59.67 0.16 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.67.71 Rs.67.44 0.27 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.68.37 Rs.68.03 0.34 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.66.55 Rs.66.17 0.38 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.68.42 Rs.67.77 0.65 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.73.62 Rs.73.43 0.19 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.71.96 Rs.71.89 0.07 Petrol price in Silvassa Rs.67.56 Rs.67.22 0.34 Petrol price in Daman Rs.67.47 Rs.67.23 0.24 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.68.33 Rs.68.23 0.10 Source for prices: Indian Oil Corporation