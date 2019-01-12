Fuel prices witness uptick in Delhi, Mumbai

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued to rise for the fourth consecutive day, as the Indian Oil Corporation announced a fresh revision of prices on Saturday.
In the national capital, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 69.26 and Rs 63.10 per litre, respectively. While petrol price witnessed a hike of 19 paise, diesel has gotten costlier by 29 paise.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 74.91 and Rs 66.04 per litre respectively on Saturday with a rise of 10 paise and 31 paise, respectively.
The fresh increase comes after crude oil rates edged higher on Thursday, supported by comments from the US Federal Reserve chairman, but gains were capped as optimism surrounding US-China trade talks faded.
Earlier, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country was due to the depreciation in the value of the Indian Rupee against the dollar.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12-01-2019)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.69.07
|Rs.68.88
|0.19
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.71.20
|Rs.71.01
|0.19
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.74.72
|Rs.74.53
|0.19
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.71.67
|Rs.71.47
|0.20
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.70.45
|Rs.70.33
|0.12
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.70.27
|Rs.70.12
|0.15
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.69.22
|Rs.69.15
|0.07
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.69.11
|Rs.68.91
|0.20
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.69.20
|Rs.68.84
|0.36
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.66.15
|Rs.65.49
|0.66
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.69.95
|Rs.69.73
|0.22
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.71.34
|Rs.71.14
|0.20
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.72.10
|Rs.71.91
|0.19
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.68.20
|Rs.67.90
|0.30
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.65.32
|Rs.65.14
|0.18
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.69.46
|Rs.69.45
|0.01
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.66.92
|Rs.66.59
|0.33
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.72.50
|Rs.72.30
|0.20
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.68.64
|Rs.68.38
|0.26
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.73.27
|Rs.73.07
|0.20
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.65.43
|Rs.59.18
|6.25
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.63.09
|Rs.62.92
|0.17
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.69.72
|Rs.69.79
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.70.58
|Rs.70.40
|0.18
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.74.06
|Rs.73.85
|0.21
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.67.71
|Rs.67.53
|0.18
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.60.09
|Rs.68.86
|-8.77
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.61.77
|Rs.61.60
|0.17
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.73.22
|Rs.73.04
|0.18
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.59.83
|Rs.59.67
|0.16
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.67.71
|Rs.67.44
|0.27
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.68.37
|Rs.68.03
|0.34
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.66.55
|Rs.66.17
|0.38
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.68.42
|Rs.67.77
|0.65
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.73.62
|Rs.73.43
|0.19
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.71.96
|Rs.71.89
|0.07
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.67.56
|Rs.67.22
|0.34
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.67.47
|Rs.67.23
|0.24
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.68.33
|Rs.68.23
|0.10
Source for prices: Indian Oil Corporation