Fuel prices witness uptick in Delhi, Mumbai

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 12, 2019 14:38 hrs
Petrol Pump (PTI image)

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued to rise for the fourth consecutive day, as the Indian Oil Corporation announced a fresh revision of prices on Saturday.

In the national capital, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 69.26 and Rs 63.10 per litre, respectively. While petrol price witnessed a hike of 19 paise, diesel has gotten costlier by 29 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 74.91 and Rs 66.04 per litre respectively on Saturday with a rise of 10 paise and 31 paise, respectively.

The fresh increase comes after crude oil rates edged higher on Thursday, supported by comments from the US Federal Reserve chairman, but gains were capped as optimism surrounding US-China trade talks faded.

Earlier, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country was due to the depreciation in the value of the Indian Rupee against the dollar.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12-01-2019) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in DelhiRs.69.07 Rs.68.88 0.19
Petrol price in KolkataRs.71.20 Rs.71.01 0.19
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.74.72 Rs.74.53 0.19
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.71.67 Rs.71.47 0.20
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.70.45 Rs.70.33 0.12
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.70.27 Rs.70.12 0.15
Petrol price in NoidaRs.69.22 Rs.69.15 0.07
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.69.11 Rs.68.91 0.20
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.69.20 Rs.68.84 0.36
Petrol price in AizwalRs.66.15 Rs.65.49 0.66
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.69.95 Rs.69.73 0.22
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.71.34 Rs.71.14 0.20
Petrol price in BhopalRs.72.10 Rs.71.91 0.19
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.68.20 Rs.67.90 0.30
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.65.32 Rs.65.14 0.18
Petrol price in DehradunRs.69.46 Rs.69.45 0.01
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.66.92 Rs.66.59 0.33
Petrol price in GangtokRs.72.50 Rs.72.30 0.20
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.68.64 Rs.68.38 0.26
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.73.27 Rs.73.07 0.20
Petrol price in ImphalRs.65.43 Rs.59.18 6.25
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.63.09 Rs.62.92 0.17
Petrol price in JaipurRs.69.72 Rs.69.79 -0.07
Petrol price in JammuRs.70.58 Rs.70.40 0.18
Petrol price in JalandharRs.74.06 Rs.73.85 0.21
Petrol price in KohimaRs.67.71 Rs.67.53 0.18
Petrol price in LucknowRs.60.09 Rs.68.86 -8.77
Petrol price in PanjimRs.61.77 Rs.61.60 0.17
Petrol price in PatnaRs.73.22 Rs.73.04 0.18
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.59.83 Rs.59.67 0.16
Petrol price in RaipurRs.67.71 Rs.67.44 0.27
Petrol price in RanchiRs.68.37 Rs.68.03 0.34
Petrol price in ShillongRs.66.55 Rs.66.17 0.38
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.68.42 Rs.67.77 0.65
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.73.62 Rs.73.43 0.19
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.71.96 Rs.71.89 0.07
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.67.56 Rs.67.22 0.34
Petrol price in DamanRs.67.47 Rs.67.23 0.24
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.68.33 Rs.68.23 0.10

Source for prices: Indian Oil Corporation



