Fuel prices witness upward trend

Last Updated: Thu, Jan 17, 2019 11:31 hrs
Petrol Pump (PTI image)

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continued to witness a hike in the national capital on Thursday.

Petrol price in New Delhi saw an increase of 14 paise and is now being retailed at Rs 70.47 per litre, while diesel price was hiked by 19 paise and is now being sold at Rs 64.78 per litre.

Meanwhile, petrol prices in Mumbai also saw an increase of 14 paise to be sold at Rs 76.11 per litre. A litre of diesel is being sold at Rs 67.82 in the financial capital of the country following an increase of 20 paise.

Yesterday, petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 70.33 and Rs 64.59 per litre respectively in Delhi while in Mumbai, a litre of petrol cost Rs. 75.97 after a decline of 8 paise. On the other hand, diesel witnessed a drop of 13 paise in Mumbai and was sold at Rs 67.62 per litre.

The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global crude oil prices owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17-01-2019) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in DelhiRs.70.33 Rs.70.41 -0.08
Petrol price in KolkataRs.72.44 Rs.72.52 -0.08
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.75.97 Rs.76.05 -0.08
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.73.00 Rs.73.08 -0.08
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.71.47 Rs.71.50 -0.03
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.71.16 Rs.71.19 -0.03
Petrol price in NoidaRs.70.12 Rs.70.27 -0.15
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.70.09 Rs.70.16 -0.07
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.70.33 Rs.70.40 -0.07
Petrol price in AizwalRs.66.86 Rs.67.41 -0.55
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.71.08 Rs.71.00 0.08
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.72.64 Rs.72.73 -0.09
Petrol price in BhopalRs.73.38 Rs.73.47 -0.09
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.69.34 Rs.69.46 -0.12
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.66.51 Rs.66.58 -0.07
Petrol price in DehradunRs.70.61 Rs.70.52 0.09
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.67.88 Rs.68.22 -0.34
Petrol price in GangtokRs.73.75 Rs.73.80 -0.05
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.69.79 Rs.69.99 -0.20
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.74.61 Rs.74.70 -0.09
Petrol price in ImphalRs.66.63 Rs.66.67 -0.04
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.64.24 Rs.64.32 -0.08
Petrol price in JaipurRs.71.17 Rs.71.05 0.12
Petrol price in JammuRs.71.81 Rs.71.89 -0.08
Petrol price in JalandharRs.75.35 Rs.75.61 -0.26
Petrol price in KohimaRs.68.91 Rs.68.99 -0.08
Petrol price in LucknowRs.70.04 Rs.70.15 -0.11
Petrol price in PanjimRs.63.88 Rs.62.97 0.91
Petrol price in PatnaRs.74.64 Rs.74.51 0.13
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.60.88 Rs.60.95 -0.07
Petrol price in RaipurRs.68.85 Rs.68.89 -0.04
Petrol price in RanchiRs.69.52 Rs.69.43 0.09
Petrol price in ShillongRs.67.91 Rs.67.87 0.04
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.69.64 Rs.69.71 -0.07
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.74.85 Rs.74.91 -0.06
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.73.56 Rs.73.64 -0.08
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.68.77 Rs.68.69 0.08
Petrol price in DamanRs.68.68 Rs.68.75 -0.07
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.69.55 Rs.69.69 -0.14

Source for prices: Indian Oil Corporation



