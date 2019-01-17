Fuel prices witness upward trend

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continued to witness a hike in the national capital on Thursday.
Petrol price in New Delhi saw an increase of 14 paise and is now being retailed at Rs 70.47 per litre, while diesel price was hiked by 19 paise and is now being sold at Rs 64.78 per litre.
Meanwhile, petrol prices in Mumbai also saw an increase of 14 paise to be sold at Rs 76.11 per litre. A litre of diesel is being sold at Rs 67.82 in the financial capital of the country following an increase of 20 paise.
Yesterday, petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 70.33 and Rs 64.59 per litre respectively in Delhi while in Mumbai, a litre of petrol cost Rs. 75.97 after a decline of 8 paise. On the other hand, diesel witnessed a drop of 13 paise in Mumbai and was sold at Rs 67.62 per litre.
The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global crude oil prices owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17-01-2019)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.70.33
|Rs.70.41
|-0.08
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.72.44
|Rs.72.52
|-0.08
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.75.97
|Rs.76.05
|-0.08
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.73.00
|Rs.73.08
|-0.08
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.71.47
|Rs.71.50
|-0.03
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.71.16
|Rs.71.19
|-0.03
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.70.12
|Rs.70.27
|-0.15
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.70.09
|Rs.70.16
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.70.33
|Rs.70.40
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.66.86
|Rs.67.41
|-0.55
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.71.08
|Rs.71.00
|0.08
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.72.64
|Rs.72.73
|-0.09
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.73.38
|Rs.73.47
|-0.09
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.69.34
|Rs.69.46
|-0.12
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.66.51
|Rs.66.58
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.70.61
|Rs.70.52
|0.09
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.67.88
|Rs.68.22
|-0.34
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.73.75
|Rs.73.80
|-0.05
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.69.79
|Rs.69.99
|-0.20
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.74.61
|Rs.74.70
|-0.09
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.66.63
|Rs.66.67
|-0.04
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.64.24
|Rs.64.32
|-0.08
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.71.17
|Rs.71.05
|0.12
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.71.81
|Rs.71.89
|-0.08
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.75.35
|Rs.75.61
|-0.26
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.68.91
|Rs.68.99
|-0.08
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.70.04
|Rs.70.15
|-0.11
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.63.88
|Rs.62.97
|0.91
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.74.64
|Rs.74.51
|0.13
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.60.88
|Rs.60.95
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.68.85
|Rs.68.89
|-0.04
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.69.52
|Rs.69.43
|0.09
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.67.91
|Rs.67.87
|0.04
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.69.64
|Rs.69.71
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.74.85
|Rs.74.91
|-0.06
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.73.56
|Rs.73.64
|-0.08
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.68.77
|Rs.68.69
|0.08
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.68.68
|Rs.68.75
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.69.55
|Rs.69.69
|-0.14
Source for prices: Indian Oil Corporation