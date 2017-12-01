 Germany removes Tesla from subsidies list as too pricey
  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Auto
  4. Germany removes Tesla from subsidies list as too pricey

Germany removes Tesla from subsidies list as too pricey

Last Updated: Fri, Dec 01, 2017 16:23 hrs
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model S electric car is seen at its dealership in Seoul

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German government agency has removed Tesla's Model S from the list of electric cars eligible for subsidies because it is not available in a version that falls within a 60,000 euro ($71,448) price limit.

Tesla customers could not order the Model S without extra features that pushed the price of the car above the limit, a spokesman for the German Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Controls (BAFA) said on Friday.

German magazine Auto Bild had reported that BAFA was looking into the issue and could take Tesla off the eligibility list.

Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.8398 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28130.00 (0.21%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28900.00 (0.31%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28400.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28710.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27450.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28100.00 (0%)
more

talking point on sify finance