Germany's Merkel calls for faster progress on EU-India trade deal

Last Updated: Tue, May 30, 2017 18:21 hrs
German Foreign Minister Gabriel and India's Minister of State for External Affairs Akbar sign documents during a ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will push hard in Brussels for progress to be made on a free-trade agreement between India and the European Union, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday in a speech warning of growing "protectionist tendencies" worldwide.

"It's important to us that we make progress on the German-Indian, or rather EU-Indian free trade agreement," she said at a Berlin business forum where she shared a platform with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. "We will do a major push in Brussels to ensure that these negotiations progress again."

Her remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his criticism of Germany's trade surplus with his country, tweeting that the "MASSIVE" U.S. trade deficit with Europe's largest economy "will change".

Modi told the forum that economic collaboration between Germany and India was still "below full potential".

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, Editing by Michelle Martin)



