Gionee India unveils 'A1 Lite' at Rs 14,999

New Delhi: After receiving good response for 'A1Plus' that was launched last month, Gionee India on Wednesday launched 'A1 Lite' with dual-rear camera set-up for Rs 14,999.

Housing 20MP 'selfie' camera, a 4000mAh battery and lightning-fast fingerprint sensor, the device would be available across retail stores from August 10.

Protected by Gorilla Glass, the 5.3-inch device offers split-screen experience for multi-taskers. The phone comes in two colours -- gold and black.

"Keeping up with the growing demand for high-quality smartphones with superior photography capabilities, we are thrilled to launch 'A1 Lite'. With the newest in line 13 MP dual rear camera and a trendy design, A1 Lite will surely be the next game changer," said Alok Shrivastava, Director - Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India, in a statement. The 4G VoLTE-enabled 'A1 Lite' runs octa-core 64-bit processor. Powered by 3GB RAM, 'A1 Lite' has 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB). Powered by four-cell technology, the front camera captures more light than before, resulting in clearer selfies. Like its predecessor 'A1', 'A1 Lite' is equipped with fingerprint sensor that claims to unlock the phone in just 0.3 second. The device has 2.5D curved glass, a back cover that gleams with metallic, and a sleek unibody design. Establishing its operations in India in 2012, Gionee currently has six per cent share in the domestic smartphone market. The company has presence in over 42,000 retail outlets across 2,200 cities and has invested in 555 exclusive service stations with plans to expand these to 600. This enhances its after-sales relationships with the customers. Gionee has also partnered with Airtel and PayTm for some exciting offers on the purchase of 'A1 Lite'.