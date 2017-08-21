  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Smartphones
  4. Gionee launches 'X1' smartphone at Rs 8999

Gionee launches 'X1' smartphone at Rs 8999

Last Updated: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 13:54 hrs
Gionee launches 'X1' smartphone at Rs 8999

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Gionee on Monday launched a new smartphone 'X1' with fingerprint sensor at Rs 8,999.

Gionee X1 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB and boasts of a 3000mAh battery.

"We are delighted to introduce the all new X1 which will surely be a delight for the users," said Alok Shrivastava, Director, Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India, in a statement.

The smartphone features a 5-inch HD IPS display and sports 8MP rear and 8MP selfie cameras.

Powered by 1.3GHz Quad-core CPU, the device features "Amigo 4.0" UI running on Android 7.0 OS.

The company is planning to launch a new line of products at affordable prices soon in the country.




More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27210.00 (-0.26%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28060.00 (0.25%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27550.00 (0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 27990.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26600.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 26680.00 (0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27270.00 (0.04%)
more

talking point on sify finance