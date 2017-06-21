Investors skittish as oil enters bear territory; eyes on China stocks

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A renewed slump in oil prices to seven-month lows put Asian investors on edge on Wednesday, overshadowing a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI to add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its popular benchmarks.

The slide in energy costs boosted bond prices and flattened yield curves as investors priced in lower inflation for longer, while safe-haven flows underpinned the U.S. dollar.