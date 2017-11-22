Wall Street rises, with tech in the lead again

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped and indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in this year's top-performing technology sector.

The S&P technology index <.SPLRCT> rose 1.1 percent, helped by Apple . The index has risen 38.5 percent this year, by far more than any other sector. The S&P 500 is up 16.1 percent for the year so far.