Wall Street rises, with tech in the lead again

By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped and indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in this year's top-performing technology sector.
The S&P technology index <.SPLRCT> rose 1.1 percent, helped by Apple
Healthcare shares were boosted by bullish results from medical device maker Medtronic With the third-quarter earnings season winding down and no major economic data in sight, trading activity is expected to slow ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. "Tech has been by far and away the leader, and that continues to be the case both domestically and internationally," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 167.86 points, or 0.72 percent, to 23,598.19, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 17.49 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,599.63 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 68.58 points, or 1.01 percent, to 6,859.29. Shares of Urban Outfitters Signet Jewelers Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.24-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.10-to-1 ratio favored advancers. (Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and James Dalgleish)
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and James Dalgleish)