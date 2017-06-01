Gold holds near five-week highs, but potential U.S. rate hike drags

(Reuters) - Gold held steady on Thursday after hitting a five-week high in the previous session on geopolitical tensions, but expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month weighed on prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,267.32 per ounce at 0055 GMT. On Wednesday, it touched a session high of $1,273.74 an ounce, its strongest since April 25.