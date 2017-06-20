Gold inches higher after five-week low as dollar gains on rate hike views

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday after hitting near five-week lows in the previous session when the dollar rose as an influential Federal Reserve official reaffirmed the central bank's hawkish stance.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,243.90 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, after it hit a fresh near five-week low of $1,242.61 during the session.