Gold inches lower as market awaits rate hike cues

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold edged lower early Tuesday on a firmer dollar after touching near four-month lows in the previous session as the market waits for cues from the central bank on the path of U.S. interest rate hikes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,212.01 per ounce at 0043 GMT. It hit a low of $1,204.45 in the previous session, its lowest since March 15.