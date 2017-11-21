Gold prices rise, North Korea tensions support

(Reuters) - Gold prices crept up early on Tuesday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, with U.S. President Donald Trump's move to put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism burnishing the metal's safe-haven appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,279.05 per ounce by 0059 GMT. Bullion fell about 1.4 percent on Monday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since Sept. 11.