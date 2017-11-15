Gold steady as dollar firms ahead of U.S. consumer data

(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady early Wednesday, after hitting a more than one-week low in the previous session, as the dollar firmed and investors waited for cues from U.S. consumer inflation data.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,280.90 per ounce at 0103 GMT. On Tuesday, gold touched a session low of $1,270.56, a bottom since Nov. 6, before recovering to gain about 0.2 percent.