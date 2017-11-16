Gold steady as dollar gains amid U.S. rate hike expectations

(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady early on Thursday as the dollar firmed after upbeat U.S. economic data bolstered the prospects of interest rate increases next month and beyond.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,278.06 per ounce at 1255 GMT. On Wednesday, gold touched a session high of $1,289.09, a peak since Oct. 20, before paring gains and ending the session about 0.2 percent lower due to a stronger dollar.