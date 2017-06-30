Gold steady on easing dollar, stocks amid hawkish central banks

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Friday, supported by an easing dollar and falling equities even as comments from global central banks suggested monetary tightening in Europe and Canada.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,245.08 per ounce at 0104 GMT. It was set to end about 1 percent lower for the week, about 2 percent lower for month. For the quarter, gold is down 0.3 percent.