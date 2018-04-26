Google 'India first PM' and you may be in for a shock

Searching anything on the Internet is so easy. You just go to Google, type your query and you have your results that are accurate, at least the first few ones.

However, that's not always the case.

Type 'India first PM' and Google is throwing up accurate results, with Jawaharlal Nehru's name appearing on the Wikipedia link. The only problem with this is the photo - it is of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yes, Prime Minister Modi's picture is somehow appearing alongside Nehru's name on the Wikipedia link - 'List of Prime Ministers of India'.

Going by the tweets, it seems that this anomaly was first noticed on Wednesday. When it got highlighted, many Twitter users started posting their reactions along with the screenshots. Some of them were quick to blame Google for the "error". But, we will leave it to the experts to say whether it was Google's or Wikipedia's error, if it all it was there any. Till then, here are some of the Twitterers' reactions. Mitron, who was India's first PM? pic.twitter.com/K8IQXgusx3 — Salil Tripathi (@saliltripathi) April 25, 2018 Very strange type in google search "india first pm" the result will be this . Google showing pic of Narendra modi instead of Jawahar lal Nehru @GoogleIndia very unfortunate that such blunder is done by google pic.twitter.com/grrKhe0UKU — #SK (@kauserseema) April 25, 2018 India's first PM? where will google go for a fact check ?? pic.twitter.com/T0erjtywyZ — Ananya Bhardwaj (@BhardwajAnanya) April 25, 2018

