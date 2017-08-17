  1. Sify.com
  Google rolls out 'Q&A' feature to Maps, mobile Search

San Francisco: Google has rolled out 'Questions & Answers' feature to Google Maps and mobile Search to help users get information about places they want to go to.

Users can ask or answer a question -- or read the existing questions and answers about a place -- by simply searching for the location on Google Maps or mobile Search.

"Scroll down to the 'Question & Answers' section where you can add a question, answer someone else's question or upvote informative ones by tapping the thumbs up icon," Lisa Wang, Associate Product Manager of Google Maps, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.

Upvoted questions and answers will appear at the top of the section so that the most helpful content is most accessible.

To make sure 'Questions & Answers' contains the most accurate and useful local info possible, business owners can add frequently-asked questions and answers.

In addition, when users ask a question about a place, Google will notify the business owner and other in-the-know users to see if they have answers to contribute.

When a user's question is answered, Google notifies him or her.




