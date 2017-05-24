Google selects six Indian startups for accelerator programme

New Delhi - Google on Wednesday announced that it has shortlisted six Indian startups for the fourth class of Google Accelerator Programme that will kick-off from July 17 at the Google Developers Launchpad Space in San Francisco.

With this batch, a total of 26 Indian startups have so far joined the launchpad accelerator programme from India.

"These startups were shortlisted from hundreds which applied this year, based on their unique value proposition and use of latest technologies like machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build high-impact solutions," Paul Ravindranath G., Programme Manager, Google India, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The programme will include two weeks of all-expense-paid mentorship bootcamp. This batch of startups will gain from Google`s new curriculum that will help the startups to dig deeper into machine learning and AI and help them leverage Google's latest technologies to scale their apps. In the six-month programme, these startups will undergo intensive mentoring from 20-plus teams across Google and mentors from top technology companies in the Silicon Valley. Additionally, they will receive equity-free support and credits for Google products. After returning from San Francisco, these startups will work closely with Google in India.

