Google's Search app on iOS gets a Twitter-like feature

Last Updated: Sat, Sep 02, 2017 15:25 hrs
FILE PHOTO: Google logo on office building in Irvine California

San Francisco: Google's search app on iOS has now got a Twitter-like "Trending Searches" feature that will show users searches that are trending when they tap into the box to start a search -- as also provide answers to queries.

The App Store added the new feature, called "What's New", that also provides "Instant Answers" as a user types his query -- and even before he presses the search button, TechCrunch reported.

When this feature was rolled out last year on Android, people had complained that they found it annoying and distracting, especially as the content returned was not what they were personally interested in.

A few months later, Google updated and included an opt-out setting in the Google Search app. The same feature has also been included in iOS app version.



