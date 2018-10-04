Government cuts Petrol, Diesel prices

New Delhi: Bringing some respite to people, who were reeling from continuous fuel price hike, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel, and directed the state governments to implement the same.

Briefing the media, Jaitley said, "Excise duty to be reduced by Rs 1.50 and Oil Marketing Companies will absorb one rupee. So, a total of Rs.2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol."

"We are writing to the state governments that as the central government is cutting Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel, they do the same," Jaitley added.

The fuel prices had been going up every day for last few weeks, burning a hole in people's pockets. In Mumbai, petrol rates had breached Rs 90 per litre. Apart from surging fuel price, the Indian rupee, on Thursday, opened at a fresh record low of 73.76 per US dollar, heavily impacting the market. The markets opened in red on with the Sensex witnessing a sharp fall of 614.47 points to open at 35,361.16.



State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 04-10-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in Delhi Rs.83.85 Rs.83.85 0.00 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.85.65 Rs.85.65 0.00 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.91.20 Rs.91.20 0.00 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.87.18 Rs.87.19 -0.01 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.84.67 Rs.84.68 -0.01 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.84.42 Rs.84.42 0.00 Petrol price in Noida Rs.83.11 Rs.83.38 -0.27 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.83.13 Rs.83.13 0.00 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.82.21 Rs.82.23 -0.02 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.79.47 Rs.79.31 0.16 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.84.02 Rs.83.99 0.03 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.84.52 Rs.84.05 0.47 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.89.64 Rs.89.64 0.00 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.82.57 Rs.82.66 -0.09 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.80.71 Rs.80.71 0.00 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.83.57 Rs.83.67 -0.10 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.83.13 Rs.83.20 -0.07 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.86.95 Rs.86.95 0.00 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.86.56 Rs.86.49 0.07 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.88.90 Rs.88.90 0.00 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.81.84 Rs.81.81 0.03 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.79.39 Rs.79.39 0.00 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.84.13 Rs.84.40 -0.27 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.85.44 Rs.85.44 0.00 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.89.22 Rs.89.22 0.00 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.82.26 Rs.82.26 0.00 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.83.00 Rs.83.14 -0.14 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.77.24 Rs.77.24 0.00 Petrol price in Patna Rs.89.76 Rs.89.99 -0.23 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.72.10 Rs.72.10 0.00 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.84.15 Rs.84.15 0.00 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.82.37 Rs.82.28 0.09 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.83.44 Rs.83.45 -0.01 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.84.76 Rs.84.54 0.22 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.88.23 Rs.88.23 0.00 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.87.28 Rs.87.10 0.18 Petrol price in Silvassa Rs.81.64 Rs.81.55 0.09 Petrol price in Daman Rs.81.52 Rs.81.52 0.00 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.82.61 Rs.82.61 0.00 Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation