Government cuts Petrol, Diesel prices

Last Updated: Thu, Oct 04, 2018 17:08 hrs
New Delhi: Bringing some respite to people, who were reeling from continuous fuel price hike, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel, and directed the state governments to implement the same.

Briefing the media, Jaitley said, "Excise duty to be reduced by Rs 1.50 and Oil Marketing Companies will absorb one rupee. So, a total of Rs.2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol."

"We are writing to the state governments that as the central government is cutting Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel, they do the same," Jaitley added.

The fuel prices had been going up every day for last few weeks, burning a hole in people's pockets. In Mumbai, petrol rates had breached Rs 90 per litre.

Apart from surging fuel price, the Indian rupee, on Thursday, opened at a fresh record low of 73.76 per US dollar, heavily impacting the market.

The markets opened in red on with the Sensex witnessing a sharp fall of 614.47 points to open at 35,361.16.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 04-10-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in DelhiRs.83.85 Rs.83.85 0.00
Petrol price in KolkataRs.85.65 Rs.85.65 0.00
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.91.20 Rs.91.20 0.00
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.87.18 Rs.87.19 -0.01
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.84.67 Rs.84.68 -0.01
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.84.42 Rs.84.42 0.00
Petrol price in NoidaRs.83.11 Rs.83.38 -0.27
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.83.13 Rs.83.13 0.00
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.82.21 Rs.82.23 -0.02
Petrol price in AizwalRs.79.47 Rs.79.31 0.16
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.84.02 Rs.83.99 0.03
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.84.52 Rs.84.05 0.47
Petrol price in BhopalRs.89.64 Rs.89.64 0.00
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.82.57 Rs.82.66 -0.09
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.80.71 Rs.80.71 0.00
Petrol price in DehradunRs.83.57 Rs.83.67 -0.10
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.83.13 Rs.83.20 -0.07
Petrol price in GangtokRs.86.95 Rs.86.95 0.00
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.86.56 Rs.86.49 0.07
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.88.90 Rs.88.90 0.00
Petrol price in ImphalRs.81.84 Rs.81.81 0.03
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.79.39 Rs.79.39 0.00
Petrol price in JaipurRs.84.13 Rs.84.40 -0.27
Petrol price in JammuRs.85.44 Rs.85.44 0.00
Petrol price in JalandharRs.89.22 Rs.89.22 0.00
Petrol price in KohimaRs.82.26 Rs.82.26 0.00
Petrol price in LucknowRs.83.00 Rs.83.14 -0.14
Petrol price in PanjimRs.77.24 Rs.77.24 0.00
Petrol price in PatnaRs.89.76 Rs.89.99 -0.23
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.72.10 Rs.72.10 0.00
Petrol price in RaipurRs.84.15 Rs.84.15 0.00
Petrol price in RanchiRs.82.37 Rs.82.28 0.09
Petrol price in ShillongRs.83.44 Rs.83.45 -0.01
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.84.76 Rs.84.54 0.22
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.88.23 Rs.88.23 0.00
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.87.28 Rs.87.10 0.18
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.81.64 Rs.81.55 0.09
Petrol price in DamanRs.81.52 Rs.81.52 0.00
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.82.61 Rs.82.61 0.00
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation



