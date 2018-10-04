Government cuts Petrol, Diesel prices

New Delhi: Bringing some respite to people, who were reeling from continuous fuel price hike, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel, and directed the state governments to implement the same.
Briefing the media, Jaitley said, "Excise duty to be reduced by Rs 1.50 and Oil Marketing Companies will absorb one rupee. So, a total of Rs.2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol."
"We are writing to the state governments that as the central government is cutting Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel, they do the same," Jaitley added.
The fuel prices had been going up every day for last few weeks, burning a hole in people's pockets. In Mumbai, petrol rates had breached Rs 90 per litre.
Apart from surging fuel price, the Indian rupee, on Thursday, opened at a fresh record low of 73.76 per US dollar, heavily impacting the market.
The markets opened in red on with the Sensex witnessing a sharp fall of 614.47 points to open at 35,361.16.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 04-10-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.83.85
|Rs.83.85
|0.00
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.85.65
|Rs.85.65
|0.00
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.91.20
|Rs.91.20
|0.00
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.87.18
|Rs.87.19
|-0.01
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.84.67
|Rs.84.68
|-0.01
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.84.42
|Rs.84.42
|0.00
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.83.11
|Rs.83.38
|-0.27
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.83.13
|Rs.83.13
|0.00
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.82.21
|Rs.82.23
|-0.02
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.79.47
|Rs.79.31
|0.16
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.84.02
|Rs.83.99
|0.03
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.84.52
|Rs.84.05
|0.47
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.89.64
|Rs.89.64
|0.00
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.82.57
|Rs.82.66
|-0.09
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.80.71
|Rs.80.71
|0.00
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.83.57
|Rs.83.67
|-0.10
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.83.13
|Rs.83.20
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.86.95
|Rs.86.95
|0.00
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.86.56
|Rs.86.49
|0.07
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.88.90
|Rs.88.90
|0.00
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.81.84
|Rs.81.81
|0.03
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.79.39
|Rs.79.39
|0.00
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.84.13
|Rs.84.40
|-0.27
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.85.44
|Rs.85.44
|0.00
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.89.22
|Rs.89.22
|0.00
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.82.26
|Rs.82.26
|0.00
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.83.00
|Rs.83.14
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.77.24
|Rs.77.24
|0.00
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.89.76
|Rs.89.99
|-0.23
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.72.10
|Rs.72.10
|0.00
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.84.15
|Rs.84.15
|0.00
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.82.37
|Rs.82.28
|0.09
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.83.44
|Rs.83.45
|-0.01
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.84.76
|Rs.84.54
|0.22
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.88.23
|Rs.88.23
|0.00
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.87.28
|Rs.87.10
|0.18
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.81.64
|Rs.81.55
|0.09
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.81.52
|Rs.81.52
|0.00
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.82.61
|Rs.82.61
|0.00
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation