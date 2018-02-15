Government did nothing despite Nirav Modi alert in 2016: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said that a whistleblower had alerted the government in 2016 about the Rs 11,500 crore banking fraud by fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ignored the tip.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said whistleblower Hari Prasad had written to the Prime Minister's Office as early as July 2016, alerting the government about the "biggest bank loot scam in 70 years" in independent India.

"What does the Prime Minister do? Nothing. What does the Finance Ministry do? Nothing. What does the Corporate Affairs Ministry do? Nothing. What does the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Finance Ministry do? Nothing," Surjewala told reporters here. "You are in power, a fraud is happening under your nose. What were you doing and how did they let the accused escape? Face the truth and answer questions." He also asked Prime Minister Modi what the fugitive billionaire was doing with him at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January. He said the "chhota Modi" was part of a delegation travelling with Prime Minister Modi despite "the complaint against him".