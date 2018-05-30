Govt slashes fuel prices

New Delhi: After 16 days of continuous hike, fuel prices on Wednesday witnessed a slight drop.

The petrol prices have been cut down to 60 paise in Delhi and 59 paise in Mumbai while diesel price went down by 56 paise in Delhi and 59 paise in Mumbai.

The revised petrol prices in metropolitan cities are- Delhi: Rs 77.83 per litre; Mumbai: 85.65; Kolkata: 80.47 and Chennai: 80.80.

Meanwhile, the cost of diesel per litre as on Wednesday is Rs 68.75 per litre in Delhi, Rs 73.20 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 71.30 in Kolkata and Rs. 72.58 in Chennai.

The straight fuel price hike has caused inconvenience and disappointment among the general public for the last 16th days. With the increase in fuel prices made a hole in the pockets of the buyers, the people across the nation condemned the Centre for the continuous increase in the fuel prices. To which, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier assured the public that the government will soon take out a solution to tackle the situation. He further pointed out that less production of oil in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and hike in crude oil price in the international market are some of the factors affecting the fuel price. In April, Pradhan had said the Centre and the state governments have been considering bringing the petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax. State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30-05-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in Delhi Rs.78.42 Rs.78.43 -0.60 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.81.05 Rs.81.06 -0.59 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.86.23 Rs.86.24 -0.59 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.81.42 Rs.81.43 -0.63 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.79.18 Rs.79.19 -0.59 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.78.94 Rs.78.95 -0.60 Petrol price in Noida Rs.78.86 Rs.78.87 -0.47 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.78.75 Rs.78.75 -0.47 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.74.06 Rs.74.07 -0.57 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.74.18 Rs.74.19 -0.57 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.78.52 Rs.78.53 -0.59 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.79.70 Rs.79.71 -0.61 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.84.05 Rs.84.06 -0.61 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.77.22 Rs.77.23 -0.59 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.75.42 Rs.75.43 -0.58 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.79.33 Rs.79.34 -0.48 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.77.71 Rs.77.72 -0.60 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.81.40 Rs.81.45 -0.60 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.80.65 Rs.80.66 -0.63 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.83.07 Rs.83.08 -0.63 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.76.47 Rs.76.48 -0.59 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.74.20 Rs.74.21 -0.57 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.81.21 Rs.81.22 -0.62 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.80.09 Rs.80.10 -0.58 Petrol price in Jullunder Rs.83.69 Rs.83.70 -0.62 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.76.84 Rs.76.85 -0.59 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.78.81 Rs.78.82 -0.47 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.72.27 Rs.72.28 -0.56 Petrol price in Patna Rs.83.88 Rs.83.89 -0.59 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.77.16 Rs.77.17 -0.58 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.67.55 Rs.67.55 -0.49 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.78.79 Rs.78.80 -0.59 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.77.97 Rs.77.98 -0.47 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.77.76 Rs.77.77 -0.59 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.78.57 Rs.78.58 -0.59 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.82.79 Rs.82.80 -0.59 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.82.61 Rs.82.62 -0.62 Petrol price in Silvasa Rs.76.26 Rs.76.27 -0.57 Petrol price in Daman Rs.76.19 Rs.76.20 -0.58