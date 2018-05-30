Govt slashes fuel prices

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, May 30, 2018 14:20 hrs
Petrol Pump (PTI image)

New Delhi: After 16 days of continuous hike, fuel prices on Wednesday witnessed a slight drop.

The petrol prices have been cut down to 60 paise in Delhi and 59 paise in Mumbai while diesel price went down by 56 paise in Delhi and 59 paise in Mumbai.

The revised petrol prices in metropolitan cities are- Delhi: Rs 77.83 per litre; Mumbai: 85.65; Kolkata: 80.47 and Chennai: 80.80.

Meanwhile, the cost of diesel per litre as on Wednesday is Rs 68.75 per litre in Delhi, Rs 73.20 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 71.30 in Kolkata and Rs. 72.58 in Chennai.

The straight fuel price hike has caused inconvenience and disappointment among the general public for the last 16th days.

With the increase in fuel prices made a hole in the pockets of the buyers, the people across the nation condemned the Centre for the continuous increase in the fuel prices.

To which, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier assured the public that the government will soon take out a solution to tackle the situation.

He further pointed out that less production of oil in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and hike in crude oil price in the international market are some of the factors affecting the fuel price.

In April, Pradhan had said the Centre and the state governments have been considering bringing the petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30-05-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in Delhi Rs.78.42 Rs.78.43 -0.60
Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.81.05 Rs.81.06 -0.59
Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.86.23 Rs.86.24 -0.59
Petrol price in Chennai Rs.81.42 Rs.81.43 -0.63
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.79.18 Rs.79.19 -0.59
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.78.94 Rs.78.95 -0.60
Petrol price in NoidaRs.78.86 Rs.78.87 -0.47
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.78.75 Rs.78.75 -0.47
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.74.06 Rs.74.07 -0.57
Petrol price in AizwalRs.74.18 Rs.74.19 -0.57
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.78.52 Rs.78.53 -0.59
Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.79.70 Rs.79.71 -0.61
Petrol price in BhopalRs.84.05 Rs.84.06 -0.61
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.77.22 Rs.77.23 -0.59
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.75.42 Rs.75.43 -0.58
Petrol price in DehradunRs.79.33 Rs.79.34 -0.48
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.77.71 Rs.77.72 -0.60
Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.81.40 Rs.81.45 -0.60
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.80.65 Rs.80.66 -0.63
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.83.07 Rs.83.08 -0.63
Petrol price in ImphalRs.76.47 Rs.76.48 -0.59
Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.74.20 Rs.74.21 -0.57
Petrol price in JaipurRs.81.21 Rs.81.22 -0.62
Petrol price in JammuRs.80.09 Rs.80.10 -0.58
Petrol price in JullunderRs.83.69 Rs.83.70 -0.62
Petrol price in KohimaRs.76.84 Rs.76.85 -0.59
Petrol price in LucknowRs.78.81 Rs.78.82 -0.47
Petrol price in PanjimRs.72.27 Rs.72.28 -0.56
Petrol price in PatnaRs.83.88 Rs.83.89 -0.59
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.77.16 Rs.77.17 -0.58
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.67.55 Rs.67.55 -0.49
Petrol price in RaipurRs.78.79 Rs.78.80 -0.59
Petrol price in RanchiRs.77.97 Rs.77.98 -0.47
Petrol price in ShillongRs.77.76 Rs.77.77 -0.59
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.78.57 Rs.78.58 -0.59
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.82.79 Rs.82.80 -0.59
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.82.61 Rs.82.62 -0.62
Petrol price in SilvasaRs.76.26 Rs.76.27 -0.57
Petrol price in DamanRs.76.19 Rs.76.20 -0.58



