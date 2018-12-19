GSAT-7A to be launched from Sriharikota today

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Dec 19, 2018 12:26 hrs
ISRO GSAT 29 (Image Courtesy: isro)

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will on Wednesday launch the country's newest satellite GSAT-7A from the second launch pad of Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

It is believed that the 2,250-kilogram geostationary communication satellite will give a boost to the Defence forces' communication capabilities. It is scheduled for launch today at 4.10 pm.

GSAT-7A will provide communication services in Ku Band over the Indian region.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F11 (GSLV-F11) with indigenous cryogenic upper stage has a total of three stages before reaching the destined orbit using the onboard propulsion system.

Though the first stage will take place within 20 minutes of the lift-off, it might take one or two days after separation from the launcher to reach its final orbital stage.

This heavyweight communication satellite will provide vital data for hi-tech communication in strategic fields.



