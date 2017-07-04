GST on films: Kamal Haasan slams double-tax whammy in TN

Chennai: Noted actor Kamal Hassan has come out in support of the theatre owners across Tamil Nadu, who are protesting the imposition of a 30% state tax over and above the GST (28% for tickets priced above Rs 100 and 18% for tickets below Rs 100).

Haasan warned there could be more such protests ahead.

Haasan said the government of Tamil Nadu should have learned from the neighbouring state of Kerala which has "totally desisted from levying any more state tax on Cinema over and above GST. The film industry requested the CM of Kerala Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan and he through his Finance Minister quickly announced that Kerala will not be levying anymore taxes on the already beleaguered film business."

He also cited the examples of other states, saying, "Karnataka has gone even further to facilitate the well being of the film Industry. Telangana and Andhra are also doing their best for their film industries. It is only Tamil Nadu Government that has added an additional 30% tax. Film making in this State has been made difficult deliberately. There are further tortures and systemic corruption that the film Industry has to endure under this regime. All factions of the industry are agitated. I am trying my best as any sensible individual of the industry to maintain solidarity and not play into the hands of any self-serving and avaricious politician." Nearly 1000 theatre halls across TN and Puducherry have remained shut owing to the confusion over ticket prices within the GST regime. Even multiplexes that took advance bookings till June 30, have stopped issuing fresh tickets - both offline and online. Theatre owners have told the government that a cine industry which employs close to 10 lakh artists will suffer huge losses in the event the state government persists with the additional tax. "Before Bihar used to be the nation's whipping boy when it came to corruption. Now TN has left Bihar leagues behind. Film Industry is one among the many Industries asphyxiated by the prevailing systemic corruption in the State. I anticipate even stronger protests soon," Kamal observed in his strongly-worded statement.