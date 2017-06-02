GST rate on gold, textile, beedi to be fixed at Council meeting on June 3

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair the 15th meeting of the goods and services tax (GST) Council on Saturday during which the tax rates on gold, textile, footwear, biscuits and beedi will be finalised.



"Jaitley will chair the 15th meeting of the GST Council scheduled to be held on Saturday at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital. This meeting is important because it is likely to finalise the rates of tax and cess to be levied on the commodities remaining after the fitment exercise in the 14th GST Council meeting," the Finance Ministry said in New Delhi on Friday.





"Besides, approval of amendments to the draft GST Rules and related forms are also on the agenda among others of the aforesaid one-day meeting," the Ministry's statement said.



The meeting is likely to be attended by the finance ministers of different states and union territories along with the senior officers.



