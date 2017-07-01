GST rollout: BJP asks Rahul to rise above politics, join hands with Govt.

New Delhi: Tearing into Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the Good and Services Tax (GST) "is being executed by an incompetent and insensitive government", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that the grand old party needs to rise above politics and avoid making such irresponsible statements.

BJP leader S. Praksah said the people never did and will never resent to such irresponsible statements from a responsible political party.

"Till yesterday, they were claiming the GST is their contribution to the country. And today when it has become a reality, they are speaking about small traders and businessmen as they did when the demonetisation was undertaken. Even then people didn't resent to such irresponsible statements and even today they will not resent to such irresponsible behavior from a responsible political party. They need to rise above politics. They should join hands with the government when a biggest economic reform is about to take place. They should stand with the government and people rather than politicising the whole matter," he told ANI.

Another BJP leader Rahul Sinha questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence when the matter was discussed and debated in both the Houses of Parliament. "Why didn't Rahul Gandhi think of it before? Why didn't he say all this before? Even in the Parliament it was discussed and debated by all political parties, why did he kept quiet then? No one has any right to say anything now," he said. He further said that by protesting now they (Congress) are protesting against the country's development and against the people. "With such small thinking, people cannot do such big thing for the country," he added. Hours before the midnight rollout of the GST, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that it is a reform that holds great potential, but is being rushed through in a half-baked spectacle by an incompetent government. "A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha," Gandhi tweeted. The historic launch of GST was done at the Central Hall of Parliament where President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new regime by pressing the button.

