GST to help improve India's exports: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will help improve India's export growth.

"The way the fitment discussions have happened in the GST Council and the way commodities and services have been treated, GST is only going to help in improving our exports," Sitharaman said here, briefing on three years of initiatives and achievements of the Commerce Ministry.

India's total exports rebounded with a growth of 4.95 per cent in 2016-17 despite a negative growth in services.

The GST Council on Friday announced the fitment of services and 1,211 goods in the GST tax rates, heading towards the July 1 rollout of the new indirect tax regime.

