GSTN meets service providers, assures timely release of interface software

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) met all the GST Suvidha Providers (GSP) and explained the method and manner in which the GSPs would be able to integrate with the GST System to be able to submit all the return forms on behalf of their clients and tax payers.

"GSPs were told that they must have their systems audited as per the prevailing ISO standard on security from one of the auditors on the panel of CERT-IN before they connect with and start pushing data into the GST System," an official statement said here on Saturday.

The meeting was held here on Friday. There are 34 GSPs that have been selected by GSTN to provide additional channel of filing returns and other compliances related to GST. GSPs are expected to help large businesses with complex and varied internal processes to comply with the GST regime that will be effective from July 1. Of the 34 GSPs, representatives of 30 of the GSPs were present physically and two attended through conference call. The GSTN presented the timelines of the release of updated specifications of application programming interface (API) for the new GSTR forms that are to be applicable from July 1. The API specifications will be released in staggered manner for all the GSPs, the statement said. "Subsequent to publishing of the specifications, GSTN will also make available live APIs on the sandbox for testing of the codes that the GSPs will modify/develop. The dates for the release of the specifications and the Live APIs for various returns for testing/integration were communicated to all the GSPs. "The specifications of GSR-1 return (for uploading the supply data) was released yesterday and the live API will be made available on June 29," it added.

