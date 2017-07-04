GTPL hathway marks a quiet IPO on the exchanges

GTPL Hathway, the Mumbai-based cable-TV operator started off to a quiet IPO on the BSE and NSE. The stock opened at Rs. 170, the offered price, but failed to sustain and slipped to Rs. 162 within minutes of the listing.

The tepid response was visible considering the IPO was over-subscribed only 1.53 times.

The start has been tepid to such an extent that Sentifi, the social media tracker on BSE failed to pick up any social media buzz. Apparently Wockhardt, Jindal, Cipla, Sun Pharma, ITC, Venkys, and Air India were buzzing and trending on tool.

On the BSE, The stock listed at a price of Rs. 170 for shares in the face-value of Rs. 10.00. The stock traded to a high of 174.50 between 10:20-10:30 but failed to sustain and within an hour started slipping below the opening. The stock is currently trading at Rs. 168 as at 12:30 PM. On the NSE, the stock has been offered in the price-range of Rs. 167-170. The stock reached a high of Rs. 175, and is currently trading at 169.70, down by 0.30 points or 0.18%. Nearly 1,16,24,352 shares have been traded so far on the two exchanges so far. The company has managed to raise nearly Rs. 485 crore through the IPO, and gathered an additional Rs 145 crore from anchor investors. The IPO has been a combination of fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS), and as such proceeds from the OFS will not be utilized by the company, but Rs. 229 crore of the fresh issue will be utilized to repay/pre-pay borrowings.