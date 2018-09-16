Has BJP found free crude oil source, asks Chidambaram

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Sep 16, 2018 17:14 hrs
Chidambaram (ANI image)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday took a dig at the BJPs claim that fuel prices will be brought down soon, saying the saffron party must have found a source of free crude oil.

"Government says will not cut fuel prices. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President (Amit Shah) says 'Centre will soon arrest fuel prices'. BJP must have found a crude oil source that will supply crude oil free!" Chidambaram tweeted.

Separately, in a newspaper column, the former Finance Minister observed that the government revenue had become oil-dependent and it was loathing to give up on easy revenues.

"There is mounting anger among the people as prices of petrol, diesel and LPG soar every day," he added.

The former Minister also took a jibe at the Modi government for its claims of ending black money through demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"Government claims that demonetisation and GST have wiped out black money. CEC (Chief Election Commissioner) says democracy under threat from black money. Where is the black money coming from? Crisp new Rs 2,000 notes?" he said in another tweet.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.81.63 Rs.81.28 0.35
Petrol price in KolkataRs.83.49 Rs.83.14 0.35
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.01 Rs.88.67 0.34
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.84.85 Rs.84.49 0.36
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.82.23 Rs.81.88 0.35
Petrol price in NoidaRs.81.47 Rs.81.11 0.36
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.84.30 Rs.83.93 0.37
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.80.47 Rs.80.13 0.34
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.78.59 Rs.78.25 0.34
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.86.55 Rs.86.18 0.37
Petrol price in JaipurRs.82.27 Rs.81.46 0.81
Petrol price in LucknowRs.81.31 Rs.80.94 0.37
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.04 Rs.87.67 0.37
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.84.70 Rs.84.62 0.08

Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation



