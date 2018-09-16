Has BJP found free crude oil source, asks Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday took a dig at the BJPs claim that fuel prices will be brought down soon, saying the saffron party must have found a source of free crude oil.

"Government says will not cut fuel prices. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President (Amit Shah) says 'Centre will soon arrest fuel prices'. BJP must have found a crude oil source that will supply crude oil free!" Chidambaram tweeted.

Separately, in a newspaper column, the former Finance Minister observed that the government revenue had become oil-dependent and it was loathing to give up on easy revenues.

"There is mounting anger among the people as prices of petrol, diesel and LPG soar every day," he added. The former Minister also took a jibe at the Modi government for its claims of ending black money through demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). "Government claims that demonetisation and GST have wiped out black money. CEC (Chief Election Commissioner) says democracy under threat from black money. Where is the black money coming from? Crisp new Rs 2,000 notes?" he said in another tweet.



State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.81.63 Rs.81.28 0.35 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.83.49 Rs.83.14 0.35 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.89.01 Rs.88.67 0.34 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.84.85 Rs.84.49 0.36 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.82.23 Rs.81.88 0.35 Petrol price in Noida Rs.81.47 Rs.81.11 0.36 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.84.30 Rs.83.93 0.37 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.80.47 Rs.80.13 0.34 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.78.59 Rs.78.25 0.34 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.86.55 Rs.86.18 0.37 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.82.27 Rs.81.46 0.81 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.81.31 Rs.80.94 0.37 Petrol price in Patna Rs.88.04 Rs.87.67 0.37 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.84.70 Rs.84.62 0.08 Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation