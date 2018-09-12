HC refuses to interfere on plea over fuel price

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the sale of petrol and diesel at reasonable prices instead of letting oil companies increase the rates exorbitantly.
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao said they cannot issue any direction to the Central Government to fix a "fair price" of petrol and diesel as it is a policy matter which involved "larger economic issues".
However, the court asked the government to consider an earlier representation pending before it on price rise of petrol and diesel and listed the matter for further hearing on November 16.
The court was hearing a plea filed by Delhi-based designer Pooja Mahajan through her advocate A. Maitri.
Mahajan had filed a similar plea in July but the High Court had then directed the Centre to treat the PIL as a representation.
The petitioner has sought a directive to the Central government to fix a "fair price" of petrol and diesel in line with the Essential Commodities Act.
"Instead of fixing a fair price, the government has delegated the powers to Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMC) and this kind of procedure being followed by the government is unconstitutional, illegal and contrary to the mandate of the Section 3(1) of the Essential Commodities Act," the plea read.
"The government is not playing its true role which the government ought to have played but instead of that it has given a free hand to these oil companies to exploit the public at large and to charge/demand enhanced prices by assuming and presuming the cost of crude oil at the international level."
The petitioner also alleged that the oil companies had stopped increasing the prices when the Karnataka election campaign was going on.
"There is no explanation on the part of government/OMCs why the fuel prices remained static for approximately 22 days during the Karnataka elections. This factual position does establish that the government is indirectly controlling the fuel prices," the plea added.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12-09-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.80.87
|Rs.80.73
|0.14
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.83.75
|Rs.83.61
|0.14
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.88.26
|Rs.88.12
|0.14
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.84.05
|Rs.83.91
|0.14
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.81.72
|Rs.81.59
|0.13
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.81.17
|Rs.81.34
|-0.17
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.80.79
|Rs.80.56
|0.23
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.80.67
|Rs.80.40
|0.27
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.79.43
|Rs.79.14
|0.29
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.76.93
|Rs.76.54
|0.39
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.81.04
|Rs.80.88
|0.16
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.83.51
|Rs.83.39
|0.12
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.86.83
|Rs.86.47
|0.36
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.79.68
|Rs.79.58
|0.10
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.77.86
|Rs.77.73
|0.13
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.81.33
|Rs.81.21
|0.12
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.80.19
|Rs.80.06
|0.13
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.84.05
|Rs.83.90
|0.15
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.83.36
|Rs.83.20
|0.16
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.85.75
|Rs.85.60
|0.15
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.78.93
|Rs.78.76
|0.17
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.76.28
|Rs.76.15
|0.13
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.81.33
|Rs.81.21
|0.12
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.82.86
|Rs.82.41
|0.45
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.86.16
|Rs.86.21
|-0.05
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.79.35
|Rs.79.22
|0.13
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.80.58
|Rs.80.59
|-0.01
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.74.42
|Rs.74.56
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.87.28
|Rs.86.96
|0.32
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.69.63
|Rs.69.51
|0.12
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.81.42
|Rs.81.10
|0.32
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.80.15
|Rs.79.84
|0.31
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.80.48
|Rs.80.16
|0.32
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.81.26
|Rs.80.99
|0.27
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.85.34
|Rs.85.20
|0.14
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.84.20
|Rs.84.06
|0.14
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.78.70
|Rs.78.52
|0.18
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.78.66
|Rs.78.53
|0.13
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.79.73
|Rs.79.59
|0.14
|Petrol price in New Delhi
|Rs.80.87
|Rs.80.73
|0.14
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.83.75
|Rs.83.61
|0.14
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.88.26
|Rs.88.12
|0.14
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.84.05
|Rs.83.91
|0.14
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.81.17
|Rs.81.34
|-0.17
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.80.79
|Rs.80.56
|0.23
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.83.51
|Rs.83.39
|0.12
|Petrol price in Bhubaneswar
|Rs.79.68
|Rs.79.58
|0.10
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.77.86
|Rs.77.73
|0.13
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.85.75
|Rs.85.60
|0.15
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.81.33
|Rs.81.21
|0.12
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.80.58
|Rs.80.59
|-0.01
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.87.28
|Rs.86.96
|0.32
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.84.20
|Rs.84.06
|0.14
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation