  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Commodities
  4. HC rejects plea seeking formula of petrol pricing

HC rejects plea seeking formula of petrol pricing

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 19, 2018 14:35 hrs
Petrol Pump (PTI image)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed an application seeking direction to the Centre to disclose the formula on the basis of which daily prices of petroleum and diesel are fixed.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao refused to interfere with the government policy on fixing petrol prices.

The court was hearing an application, filed by Delhi-based designer Pooja Mahajan. Her advocate A. Maitri sought direction to call the records from the government, including oil companies to disclose the formula and furnish details on the basis of which the daily fuel prices are fixed.

The petitioner said that people were suffering irreparably because these prices were being enhanced on presumption.

Maitri said that the oil manufacturing companies were selling their old stock of petrol and diesel at enhanced prices while admittedly the said stock was purchased at a cheaper rate.

As per official claims, petrol and diesel prices are fixed on account of increase in international prices. Admittedly, international price of crude oil is fixed on barrel basis, the plea said.

The application was filed on the pending public interest litigation by the petitioner in which she has sought direction to the central government to fix a "fair price" of petrol and diesel as it is a policy matter which involved larger economic issues.

The court has asked the government to consider an earlier representation pending before it on price rise of petrol and diesel.

Mahajan had filed a similar plea in July but the high court had then directed the Centre to treat the PIL as a representation.

The petitioner has sought a directive to the Centre to fix a "fair price" of petrol and diesel in line with the Essential Commodities Act.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 19-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.82.16 Rs.82.06 0.10
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.82.78 Rs.82.66 0.12
Petrol price in NoidaRs.81.80 Rs.81.74 0.06
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.82.82 Rs.84.74 -1.92
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.10 Rs.79.00 0.10
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.12 Rs.87.01 0.11
Petrol price in JaipurRs.82.84 Rs.82.66 0.18
Petrol price in LucknowRs.81.59 Rs.81.63 -0.04
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.01 Rs.83.91 0.10
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.54 Rs.89.44 0.10
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.41 Rs.85.31 0.10
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.80.96 Rs.80.78 0.18
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.55 Rs.88.01 0.54
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.85.65 Rs.85.43 0.22
Petrol price in DelhiRs.82.16 Rs.82.06 0.10
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.01 Rs.83.91 0.10
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.54 Rs.89.44 0.10
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.41 Rs.85.31 0.10
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.83.06 Rs.82.91 0.15
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.82.78 Rs.82.66 0.12
Petrol price in NoidaRs.81.80 Rs.81.74 0.06
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.81.69 Rs.81.62 0.07
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.80.69 Rs.80.47 0.22
Petrol price in AizwalRs.78.15 Rs.77.64 0.51
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.82.44 Rs.82.20 0.24
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.82.82 Rs.84.74 -1.92
Petrol price in BhopalRs.87.86 Rs.87.83 0.03
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.80.96 Rs.80.78 0.18
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.10 Rs.79.00 0.10
Petrol price in DehradunRs.82.35 Rs.82.28 0.07
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.81.45 Rs.81.34 0.11
Petrol price in GangtokRs.85.30 Rs.85.20 0.10
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.84.70 Rs.84.89 -0.19
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.12 Rs.87.01 0.11
Petrol price in ImphalRs.80.16 Rs.80.10 0.06
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.77.50 Rs.77.41 0.09
Petrol price in JaipurRs.82.84 Rs.82.66 0.18
Petrol price in JammuRs.83.80 Rs.83.71 0.09
Petrol price in JalandharRs.87.66 Rs.87.56 0.10
Petrol price in KohimaRs.80.04 Rs.80.52 -0.48
Petrol price in LucknowRs.81.59 Rs.81.63 -0.04
Petrol price in PanjimRs.75.80 Rs.75.60 0.20
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.55 Rs.88.01 0.54
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.70.70 Rs.70.62 0.08
Petrol price in RaipurRs.82.50 Rs.82.39 0.11
Petrol price in RanchiRs.81.03 Rs.80.88 0.15
Petrol price in ShillongRs.81.75 Rs.81.39 0.36

Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28900.00 (0.24%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 29670.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29500.00 (0.17%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 29800.00 (0.2%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28050.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28400.00 (0.35%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28900.00 (0.24%)
more

talking point on sify finance

Latest News