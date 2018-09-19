HC rejects plea seeking formula of petrol pricing

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed an application seeking direction to the Centre to disclose the formula on the basis of which daily prices of petroleum and diesel are fixed.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao refused to interfere with the government policy on fixing petrol prices.

The court was hearing an application, filed by Delhi-based designer Pooja Mahajan. Her advocate A. Maitri sought direction to call the records from the government, including oil companies to disclose the formula and furnish details on the basis of which the daily fuel prices are fixed.

The petitioner said that people were suffering irreparably because these prices were being enhanced on presumption. Maitri said that the oil manufacturing companies were selling their old stock of petrol and diesel at enhanced prices while admittedly the said stock was purchased at a cheaper rate. As per official claims, petrol and diesel prices are fixed on account of increase in international prices. Admittedly, international price of crude oil is fixed on barrel basis, the plea said. The application was filed on the pending public interest litigation by the petitioner in which she has sought direction to the central government to fix a "fair price" of petrol and diesel as it is a policy matter which involved larger economic issues. The court has asked the government to consider an earlier representation pending before it on price rise of petrol and diesel. Mahajan had filed a similar plea in July but the high court had then directed the Centre to treat the PIL as a representation. The petitioner has sought a directive to the Centre to fix a "fair price" of petrol and diesel in line with the Essential Commodities Act.



State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 19-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.82.16 Rs.82.06 0.10 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.82.78 Rs.82.66 0.12 Petrol price in Noida Rs.81.80 Rs.81.74 0.06 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.82.82 Rs.84.74 -1.92 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.79.10 Rs.79.00 0.10 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.12 Rs.87.01 0.11 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.82.84 Rs.82.66 0.18 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.81.59 Rs.81.63 -0.04 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.01 Rs.83.91 0.10 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.89.54 Rs.89.44 0.10 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.41 Rs.85.31 0.10 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.80.96 Rs.80.78 0.18 Petrol price in Patna Rs.88.55 Rs.88.01 0.54 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.85.65 Rs.85.43 0.22 Petrol price in Delhi Rs.82.16 Rs.82.06 0.10 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.01 Rs.83.91 0.10 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.89.54 Rs.89.44 0.10 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.41 Rs.85.31 0.10 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.83.06 Rs.82.91 0.15 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.82.78 Rs.82.66 0.12 Petrol price in Noida Rs.81.80 Rs.81.74 0.06 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.81.69 Rs.81.62 0.07 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.80.69 Rs.80.47 0.22 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.78.15 Rs.77.64 0.51 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.82.44 Rs.82.20 0.24 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.82.82 Rs.84.74 -1.92 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.87.86 Rs.87.83 0.03 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.80.96 Rs.80.78 0.18 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.79.10 Rs.79.00 0.10 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.82.35 Rs.82.28 0.07 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.81.45 Rs.81.34 0.11 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.85.30 Rs.85.20 0.10 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.84.70 Rs.84.89 -0.19 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.12 Rs.87.01 0.11 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.80.16 Rs.80.10 0.06 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.77.50 Rs.77.41 0.09 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.82.84 Rs.82.66 0.18 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.83.80 Rs.83.71 0.09 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.87.66 Rs.87.56 0.10 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.80.04 Rs.80.52 -0.48 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.81.59 Rs.81.63 -0.04 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.75.80 Rs.75.60 0.20 Petrol price in Patna Rs.88.55 Rs.88.01 0.54 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.70.70 Rs.70.62 0.08 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.82.50 Rs.82.39 0.11 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.81.03 Rs.80.88 0.15 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.81.75 Rs.81.39 0.36 Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation