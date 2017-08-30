  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Equity
  4. HCL Infosystems to raise Rs 500 crore via rights issue

HCL Infosystems to raise Rs 500 crore via rights issue

Last Updated: Wed, Aug 30, 2017 10:33 hrs
People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida

Mumbai: IT major HCL Infosystems on Tuesday said that it will raise Rs 500 crore by "rights issue of shares to existing shareholders".

According to a BSE filing, the company's board approved the plans to raise the equity capital in its meeting held on Tuesday.

"The Board of Directors... approved the recommendations of its Capital Raising Committee to go for a rights issue of shares to existing shareholders of the company as a mode of raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 500 crore," the filing said.




More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27580.00 (-0.04%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28550.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27900.00 (-0.71%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28480.00 (0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27300.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27530.00 (-0.22%)
more

talking point on sify finance