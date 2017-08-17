  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Economy
  4. HDFC Bank cuts rates on certain savings accounts

HDFC Bank cuts rates on certain savings accounts

Last Updated: Thu, Aug 17, 2017 10:23 hrs
The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai

HDFC Bank Ltd on Thursday cut interest rates on most of its savings accounts to 3.5 percent from 4 percent.

Customers with savings bank account balance of 5 million rupees ($77,924.10) and above will continue to earn interest at 4 percent per annum, the lender said in a statement.

State Bank of India had cut deposit rates on most of its savings accounts to a six-year low last month to boost net interest margins, prior to the interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.

Lenders such as Yes Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd among others have also cut interest rates on certain savings accounts.

($1 = 64.1650 Indian rupees)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27210.00 (-0.26%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28060.00 (0.25%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27550.00 (0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 27990.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26600.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 26680.00 (0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27270.00 (0.04%)
more

talking point on sify finance