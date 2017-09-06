HDFC Bank's 'Eva' becomes India's smartest chatbot

Bengaluru: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based chatbot 'Eva' built for HDFC Bank by Bengaluru-based Senseforth AI Research has successfully addressed over 2.7 million customer queries in six months to become the country's largest banking chatbot.

According to HDFC Bank, it collaborated with Senseforth and launched 'EVA' (Electronic Virtual Assistant) in March this year on its website www.hdfcbank.com.

Since then, 'Eva' has interacted with over 530,000 unique users, holding 1.2 million conversations and addressing 2.7 million queries with ease.

"'Eva' currently handles 50,000 plus semantic variations for thousands of banking related intents, tracks and analyses everyday customer issues and gains a deeper understanding of their behaviour patterns," said Shridhar Marri, co-founder and CEO Senseforth, in a statement. The bank said that 'Eva' has an accuracy level of over 85 per cent and uptime of 99.9 per cent. "Eva's everyday interactions with users go through a conceptual banking knowledge framework which in turn enhances her ability to field more questions accurately. 'Eva' never sleeps and her learning never stops!" Marri added. 'Eva' is a chatbot built using the latest Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI technologies. HDFC Bank launched 'Eva' to offer true power of conversational experience to its customers on all the digital platforms such as the website, mobile site and the dedicated portal for the bank's customers. With 'Eva', customers can get quick access to the bank's product details, fees and charges for various products, application processes, branch IFSC Codes and a lot more information at a faster rate than talking to an agent. "We are delighted that 'Eva' has gained significant traction and the endeavour is to leverage on new technologies like AI to serve customers better through our Chatbot," added Nitin Chugh, Group Head of Digital Banking at HDFC Bank Limited.

