High security number plate agency charging more: Official

Gurugram: The authorized agency for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles has been charging extra money from motor owners against the government fee and action has been recommended against it, a RTI activist said on Monday.

A group of Right to Information (RTI) activists including Balbir Singh and Ramesh Kumar complained against Link Utsav Registration Plates Pvt Ltd (LURPPL) for charging extra money to instal HSRP on vehicles.

The complaint was made in the Sub Division Magistrate (North) office.

Activist Kumar told IANS that the activists on Monday protested at the SDM office against the inaction against the company, after which the orders were issued. SDM Singhla on Monday wrote to Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh regarding the irregularities. An internal enquiry set up by the SDM office found the firm guilty. The activists also made a police complaint against the agency.

