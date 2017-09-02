  1. Sify.com
  4. Highlights of U.S. Open sixth day

Highlights of U.S. Open sixth day

Last Updated: Sat, Sep 02, 2017 21:03 hrs
Tennis: U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Highlights from day six of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT):

1515 PLAY BEGINS AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

- World number one Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic starts the action against China's 27th-seeded Zhang Shuai in their third round match at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

- Top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal faces Argentina's Leonardo Mayer and Swiss third-seed Roger Federer plays Spain's Feliciano Lopez at the main showcourt later on a cloudy Saturday.

- Sixth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem takes on Frenchman Adrian Mannarino at the Louis Armstrong Stadium followed by women's 12th-seed Jelena Ostapenko's clash with Russian Daria Kasatkina.

(Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)



