Highlights of U.S. Open sixth day

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Highlights from day six of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT):

1515 PLAY BEGINS AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

- World number one Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic starts the action against China's 27th-seeded Zhang Shuai in their third round match at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

- Top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal faces Argentina's Leonardo Mayer and Swiss third-seed Roger Federer plays Spain's Feliciano Lopez at the main showcourt later on a cloudy Saturday.

- Sixth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem takes on Frenchman Adrian Mannarino at the Louis Armstrong Stadium followed by women's 12th-seed Jelena Ostapenko's clash with Russian Daria Kasatkina. (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)