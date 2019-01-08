Highway robbers loot Gold and Silver worth Rs 98 lakhs from Kalyan Jewellers

This may seem like the perfect scene from a bollywood flick, however it has recently occured with Kerala based Gold jewelry brand- Kalyan Jewellers.

On Monday, a gang robbed Rs 98.05 lakh worth of jewellery from a vehicle of Kalyan Jewellers from KG Chavadi - Tamil Nadu border.

"The jewellery comprising gold and silver worth Rs. 98 lakh stolen from a car being transported with all required documents at Chavadi, near Walayar. The incident happened on January 7 at 11:30 am near a petrol pump," Kalyan Jewellers issued a statement after the incident.

As per Company officials, a Mahindra Scorpio and a Maruti Alto were tailing the vehicle in which the jewellery was being transported. At Kakkachavadi, near the HP Petrol Pump, the company vehicle was surrounded by the robbers and the drivers were forcibly evicted from the Mahindra Xylo, which was carrying jewellery. The suspects then drove away in the Mahindra Xylo, leaving the Company drivers stranded on the road. Also, Kalyan Jewellers have revealed the name of their driver, Arjun C R, who was accompanied by another driver. The company officials say that steps have been taken to lodge a claim with the insurance company. A complaint has been lodged with police officials in both Kerala (Palakkad) and Tamil Nadu (Chavadi). Gold rate in india



Get latest gold rates on the go with the Gold Rate Now App on your Android smartphone. Click here to download.