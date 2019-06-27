Himachal CM eyes investment from Mahindra, Godrej

Mumbai: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday met Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej for exploring collaboration opportunities for investment in the state.

The Chief Minister urged Mahindra to consider investing in tourism, automobiles and information technology, a government statement said.

Mahindra expressed keen interest to invest particularly in the areas of tourism and real estate.

He also expressed to partner with Chief Minister's initiative of 'Nayee Rahein, Nayee Manzilein' to attract investments in tourism.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh appreciated the idea of the waste-to-energy project and requested Mahindra Group to consider this as a pilot project in Shimla and Dharamsala. Mahindra Group also said that it was exploring the state as the next destination for electric vehicles as well as in areas of intelligent traffic management for smart cities. The group is also keen on implementing enterprise solutions for government bodies. Later, the Chief Minister met Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej and requested him to increase group's presence in the state in fast moving consumer goods and real estate sectors. Thakur also extended an invitation for participating in Global Investors' Meet in Dharamsala in November.

