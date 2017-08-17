Hitachi launches global IT support centre in Gurugram

New Delhi: IT services provider Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic (HSMC) on Thursday launched a 'Global Operation Centre' in Gurugram which will provide offshore IT operations support to companies worldwide.

The 'Global Operation Centre' is aimed at providing secure, reliable and market-competitive IT services globally and will contribute to Hitachi India's business.

Apart from providing 24-hour support for IT operations for Hitachi America Ltd. and Hitachi Europe Ltd., the centre will provide similar services to customers across India.

"This facility will make it possible for us to offer uninterrupted support to our group companies and customers and is a huge achievement for us as well as for those who use our technology," said Rajan Bhandari, COO and Regional Director, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic, in a statement. Aiming to create employment opportunities for over 300 people in six months, the centre will begin operations from August 18. The company is planning to extend the 'standard network operations centre' (NOC), 'security operations centre' (SOC) and BPO business model in other markets as well. "This is a pilot project and soon other countries will join hands to provide the same services to other companies," added Bhandari.

