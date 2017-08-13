How Microsoft Cloud helps companies track carbon emissions

San Francisco: Microsoft is doing its part in making the earth pollution free by offering companies an environment-friendly platform called 'Smart Energy Azure Demonstration' that can help firms track their energy emissions on a nearly real-time basis.

Available on its Cloud computing service Azure, Microsoft's 'green' platform uses technology from WattTime -- a US-based company that brings clean energy to Internet Of Things (IoT) and buildings -- which uses data from the power grid operators around the country and allow companies to track carbon emissions.

"Microsoft's partnership with WattTime will give power users the freedom to choose when and potentially where they want their electricity to come from," TexasMonthly website quoted Rob Bernard, Microsoft's Chief Environmental and Cities Strategist, as saying. "For the first time, customers can know the carbon footprint of the power generator that will be tapped when they flip on a switch. This allows customers to optimize when and where they use power in order to reduce their emissions," Bernard added. Microsoft Azure solution collects real-time Carbon Emissions data from the WattTime Application Programming Interface (API) and global weather data. It then visualises this data over time, demonstrates the ability to collect related pieces of data into a single place to allow automation to act upon the conclusions extracted from it.