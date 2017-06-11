Hyderabad: Petrol Pump operated by life convicts earns Rs. 4 crore as profit

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited petrol pump at Hyderabad's Chanchalguda, which is operated by life convicts, has completed five years of its run.

Moreover, the life convicts operating the petrol pump have earned a profit of Rs. 4 crore for the prisons department. This amount will be used for prison development.

"45 convicts, 15 prisoners out on bail and prisoners released from jail work here. We want to give employment to all," Saidaiah, Incharge Jailor, Chanchalguda jail, said.

"The petrol pump stands first in all oil stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in terms of revenue collected through the sale of petrol, not including diesel," he added. Saidaiah also informed that the annual turnover of the petrol pump is Rs. 100-120 crore. The life convicts who work at the petrol pumps are selected by a committee of officials. While no prisoner has ever made any attempt to escape from the Chanchalguda petrol pump, there have been instances where customers have misbehaved with them. "We do not take any cases of assault on prisoners lightly. The accused are attending courts," Saidaiah said.