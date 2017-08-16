IBS Software sets up 'test factory' for Lufthansa Cargo

Thiruvananthapuram: Technopark-headquartered IBS Software, a leading IT solutions provider to the global aviation industry, on Wednesday announced the setting up of a 'test factory' for Lufthansa Cargo.

This move by IBS Software is aimed at ensuring that all its application software meet the highest quality standards which Lufthansa Cargo sets for itself.

Lufthansa Cargo, a world leader in the air cargo industry, is known for its highly efficient processes, reliability and service excellence. IBS is the strategic IT partner for Lufthansa Cargo.

With the 'test factory', Lufthansa Cargo will derive benefits from IBS' air cargo domain knowledge and gain vast experience of building, testing and implementing mission critical systems for a large number of airlines and travel companies around the world. The 'test factory' also uses IBS' enabling assets of testing frameworks, proven processes and effective tools to provide cost and quality advantage to Lufthansa Cargo. It also ensures the testing services are delivered in a scalable, flexible and cost effective manner. Under this engagement, IBS is responsible for managing end-to-end testing of all applications under the core IT platform, enabling a smooth rollout of product upgrades, new services and innovations. Dr Jochen Gottelmann, Chief Information Officer, Lufthansa Cargo AG, said "with the IBS test factory, we have enhanced our strategic partnership with IBS". "Bundling product development, project implementation and the important quality assurance for our core IT platform, we have succeeded in reducing the IT complexity and streamline our provider relationships," said the airline official. Akshay Shrivastava, Global Head of IBS, said this success has been made possible by the extraordinary collaboration, professionalism and commitment demonstrated by both Lufthansa Cargo and IBS teams throughout this engagement. "We look forward to being a part of a continued Lufthansa Cargo success story in which technology will play an increasingly important role in coming years," he said.

