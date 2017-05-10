IDBI Bank put under watch by RBI; Stock down 2%

Mumbai: IDBI Bank shares are seeing a tough ride in the market this morning, following the Reserve Bank of India restricting the bank from making fresh appointments and opening branches.



At Rs 80.15, around a rupee off the day's low of Rs 79.15, IDBI Bank is currently down 2.1% from previous closing price.



The central bank's move is to ensure that the bank takes corrective measures to cut down its losses by reducing expenses and to resolve bad loans issues.



The apex bank's Prompt Corrective Action is following the bank's gross non-performing assets surging nearly three times to Rs 35,245 crore in the eight quarters to December 2016.





IDBI Bank's bad loans stood at 15.16% (as a percentage of total advances) at the end of the December 2016 quarter. Besides rising bad loans, the other reason that has prompted the central bank to resort to this move of keeping IDBI Bank under watch, is the recent move by the government to amend the Banking Regulation Act to empower the Reserve Bank of India to deal with bad loans directly.



IDBI Bank has stated that the central bank's action will not have any material impact on the performance of the bank and will contribute to improving the internal controls of the bank and improvement in its activities.



