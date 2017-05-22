IDBI Bank wage revision: Unions warn of more strikes

Chennai -Two major unions -- All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) -- will chalk out separate agitation and strike programmes in support of early wage revision in IDBI Bank, the unions said.

Employees of IDBI Bank will strike work on Tuesday demanding wage revision.

In a joint circular issued here by the two unions on Sunday the unions said: "Should the management of IDBI bank continue with their adamant attitude and should the government continue to remain silent in this manner, AIBEA and AIBOA will have to think of exclusive agitational programmes and strike action in support of early wage revision in IDBI Bank."

Wage revision in IDBI Bank is due from 1.11.2012. While wage revision has been completed in all other banks with the signing of the Bipartite Settlement in May, 2015, the IDBI Bank management and the government are unwarrantedly delaying wage revision in that bank, charged AIBEA and AIBOA. According to the unions, the ostensible reason given by the management is that the bad loans in the bank have increased and the bank has not been performing well. "Everyone is aware that the employees and officers of IDBI Bank are no less efficient than other bank employees and are in no way responsible for the mismanagement of the bank or the losses incurred by the bank due to huge bad loans", the unions said. "Instead of taking action on the officials responsible for such mismanagement, it is unfortunate that the employees and officers are sought to be penalized in this manner," the unions added.

