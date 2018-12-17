IL&FS case: NCLAT hearing on moratorium issue deferred to Dec 20

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday deferred its hearing to December 20 pertaining to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) case.

NCLAT was to hear a plea from the Central government for a moratorium on IL&FS. However, it could not take place due to the absence of NCLAT chairperson.

Earlier this month, the Central government had sought a moratorium on recovery of 90 days on loans by IL&FS and its subsidiaries, as per reports.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in October this year granted permission to the Central government for superseding the Board of the debt-ridden firm.

It also appointed a six-member panel, headed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak to take over the management with immediate effect. IF&LS has over Rs 91,000 crore in debt.