  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. National
  4. IL&FS case: NCLAT hearing on moratorium issue deferred to Dec 20

IL&FS case: NCLAT hearing on moratorium issue deferred to Dec 20

Last Updated: Mon, Dec 17, 2018 19:15 hrs
A logo of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) is seen on a building at its headquarters in Mumbai

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday deferred its hearing to December 20 pertaining to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) case.

NCLAT was to hear a plea from the Central government for a moratorium on IL&FS. However, it could not take place due to the absence of NCLAT chairperson.

Earlier this month, the Central government had sought a moratorium on recovery of 90 days on loans by IL&FS and its subsidiaries, as per reports.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in October this year granted permission to the Central government for superseding the Board of the debt-ridden firm.

It also appointed a six-member panel, headed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak to take over the management with immediate effect. IF&LS has over Rs 91,000 crore in debt.



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 29340.00 (-0.2%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 30200.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29950.00 (-0.33%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 30390.00 (-0.23%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28650.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28780.00 (-0.76%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 29340.00 (-0.2%)
more

talking point on sify finance