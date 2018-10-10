Income tax sleuths raid Delhi Minister Gahlot's 16 premises

New Delhi: Income Tax sleuths on Wednesday raided 16 residence and business premises related to Delhi Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot and his family members in the national capital and Gurugram, officials said.

"The raids relate to two companies - Brisk Infrastructure and Developer Pvt Ltd, and Corporate International Financial Services Pvt Ltd - run by Gahlot and his family members," Income Tax Department spokesperson Subhi Ahluwalia told IANS.

Gahlot holds the portfolios of Transport, Law, Revenue, Information Technology, and Administrative Reforms in the Delhi Cabinet.

The raids are going on at various locations, including Vasant Kunj, Paschim Vihar, Najafgarh and Gurugram. The Aam Aadmi Party called the raids a result of "political vendetta". "Friendship with Nirav Modi, (Vijay) Mallya, and raid on us? Modiji, you conducted raids on me, Satyendar (Jain) and Manish (Sisodia) as well. What happened to that? Did you get anything? You got nothing. At least apologise to Delhi before conducting another raid on its elected government," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. The party said that while they were busy working for the people of Delhi, the BJP was getting raids conducted at houses of AAP ministers and leaders. "Political vendetta continues... we are giving cheap electricity to the people, free water, good health and education services to the people. We are also delivering government services at people's doorsteps. And they are forcing CBI, ED to conduct raids at the residences of our ministers and leaders. The public is watching everything and will give a reply in 2019 polls," the party tweeted.

