 India asks state oil companies to boost gas supply to petcoke ban-hit
  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Commodities
  4. India asks state oil companies to boost gas supply to petcoke ban-hit states

India asks state oil companies to boost gas supply to petcoke ban-hit states

Last Updated: Tue, Nov 21, 2017 14:20 hrs

NEW DELHI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - India's oil minister on Tuesday asked state oil firms to boost supply of gas and alternative fuels in states where petroleum coke and furnace oil are banned due to high emissions.

India imports about half of its annual consumption of 27 million tonnes of petcoke, Dharmendra Pradhan said in a tweet.

The country has banned use of petcoke and furnace oil in states around New Delhi and in the capital city to rein in pollution. Demand for petcoke has doubled in the past four years. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28130.00 (0.21%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28900.00 (0.31%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28400.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28710.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27450.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28100.00 (0%)
more

talking point on sify finance