  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Policy
  4. India cabinet approves new coal linkage policy

India cabinet approves new coal linkage policy

Last Updated: Wed, May 17, 2017 17:40 hrs

NEW DELHI, May 17 (Reuters) - India approved on Wednesday a new coal linkage policy to ensure all power projects get adequate supply through a bid process or power purchase agreements, to help debt-laden generators which have had to import coal despite adequate domestic stockpiles.

Under the policy, state- and central government-owned power generating companies will be granted fuel on the basis of recommendations by the power ministry.

Other companies will have to go through a bidding process, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27000.00 (-0.07%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 27610.00 (-0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27300.00 (-0.73%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 27530.00 (0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26800.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 26600.00 (0.19%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27020.00 (-0.04%)
more

talking point on sify finance