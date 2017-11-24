 India hopes GDP growth will recover in Sept qtr- finmin official
Last Updated: Fri, Nov 24, 2017 19:19 hrs

NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India hopes to see a reversal of the decline in the country's economic growth in the quarter ended September, a top finance ministry official said on Friday.

The country will release its gross domestic product data for the quarter on Nov. 30. In the June quarter, economic growth unexpectedly slid to a three-year low of 5.7 percent.

"I think the decline path is bottomed out," Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)



